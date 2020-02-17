It was a grand birthday bash for Randhir Kapoor as he turned 73!

There's hardly any film family that parties and celebrates as lavishly as the Kapoor family. Just a few weeks back, they concluded the grand wedding ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. And now, they all came together to celebrate the 73rd birthday of Randhir Kapoor.

You all must have already seen daughter Karisma Kapoor's adorable birthday wish for her father on Instagram that she posted with lots of love and heart. He called him her handsome papa and the actor was looking exactly like his father, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

In case you missed the post, here it is:

And now, it was time for another family get-together as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajiv Kapoor, and Reema Jain, all came together to celebrate the occasion. Karisma couldn't be a part of the picture and that's precisely why she posted this picture on her Instagram story and captioned it- "Missing the famjam. Happy birthday Papa!! Love you all." (sic)

Take a look:

Randhir Kapoor, over the last few years, has acted in films like Housefull, Housefull 2, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Super Nani. Coming to Kareena, she just had a blockbuster in the form of Good Newwz and is now gearing up for Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha. And of course, she also has Karan Johar's Takht coming up.

