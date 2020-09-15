It's a baby boy for Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha, actor shares post

The gorgeous couple, Gaurav Chopraa and Hitisha have welcomed a baby boy and the actor took to his Instagram account to share this news with his fans.

He shared a collage of two pictures where we could see the posters of Arriving Soon and It's a Baby Boy. And the caption the actor chose was both emotional and poetic. Have a look at the post right here:

And talking about embracing fatherhood in an interview with Times of India, Chopraa said, "The last few months have been extremely tough for my family and me. But becoming a father feels like divine intervention from God. Just when you have seen both your parents pass away, and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed."

He added, "I have been in Bengaluru for the past few days. The baby was due after a few days, but Hitisha delivered the baby today. Both of them are healthy and doing well. I can only thank God for this blessing."

Talking about his late parents' excitement of becoming grandparents, he said, "Although my parents were unwell for the past few months, they were excited to become grandparents. In fact, they had wanted me to go to Bengaluru and take care of Hitisha, but I chose to be with them. I feel this has been a good life lesson – this is how the cycle of life continues."

