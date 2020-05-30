It's a farm life for Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber; see photos

Recently, Sunny Leone took the decision to shift base to the US amid the coronavirus outbreak, in an attempt to keep her family safe. She, along with husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher, travelled to Los Angeles and have been staying at their home there.

The actress took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from her farm, and she does look completely at ease there. Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, "Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! :) great day!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onMay 28, 2020 at 11:18pm PDT

Both Sunny and Daniel opted for casuals and looked happy and relaxed as they spent their time 'picking veggies' on the farm.

Updating her fans about her decision to move to the US for the time being, Sunny wrote, "In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

Well, we sure hope Sunny Leone and her family stay safe and healthy wherever they are!

