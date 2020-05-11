Sunny Leone travels to the U.S. with children, says would be safer against this invisible killer- Coronavirus

On May 10, the entire world celebrated Mother's Day and everyone from the television and Bollywood industry wished their mothers in the most unique way possible. In the case of Sunny Leone, she has posted something on Instagram that only suggests her doting, caring, and cautious nature. And it has to do something with what we all are collectively dealing with- Coronavirus!

In the wake of this global pandemic, everyone is being extremely careful of their health and taking strict precautions. And one of them is Sunny Leone. Despite the two-month lockdown, fresh cases are still being reported and this may have rightly worried the actress. And seeing the extent of the danger that still continues to lurk around, Leone has posted on Instagram that it would be better and safer for her children to be away from the crisis and catastrophe.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture with her three children Nisha, Asher, and Noah, and wrote- "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus" Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day!" (sic) Have a look:

After reading her post, Giorgia Andriani commented- "So cute they are," (sic) followed by an emoji.

Well, we hope Sunny Leone, her husband, and her children all stay safe and healthy in Los Angeles.

