It's a joke, says Britney Spears about breaking Usain Bolt's 100m record

Pop singer Britney Spears nearly broke the internet on Friday with her declaration on social media that she was faster than three-time Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt. The Oops! I did It Again singer however, was quick to clarify that she was only joking.

American Spears first posted a message on Instagram, claiming she had clocked 5.97 seconds for the 100m dash, breaking Jamaican legend Bolt's 9.58s world record. Many digital media outlets quickly picked up the story with some even ridiculing her, calling it a near-impossible feat. However, moments later, Spears posted a clarification.

"Obviously, I was joking about running the 100 metre dash in 5.97 seconds. The world record is held by Usain Bolt, which is 9.58 seconds… but you better believe I'm coming for the world record. #joking," wrote Spears, 38, a self-confessed fitness freak.

