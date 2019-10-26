MENU

It's a private Diwali celebration this year for Ekta Kapoor, here's why

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 12:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ekta Kapoor recently announced her collaboration with Disha Patani for her upcoming next title KTina, and was seen at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash with Karan Johar.

Ekta Kapoor. Picture courtesy: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram account
Ekta Kapoor. Picture courtesy: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram account

Ekta Kapoor has been omnipresent throughout this year with great content across all platforms. The content queen is a great soiree when it comes to the big bashes, and Diwali parties hold great excitement. Unlike every year, this Diwali Party will be a closed affair for Ekta.

A source close to Ekta Kapoor revealed, "Every year Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash is the most-awaited." However, this year, owing to the renovations at her bungalow, the Diwali celebrations will be a private affair. She will be hosting a small dinner that will be attended by a few close friends."

Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced her collaboration with Disha Patani for her upcoming next, titled KTina. Ekta also shared an exclusive look of Disha Patani from 'KTina' on social media on Friday evening, which has created great excitement amongst the audience.

The filmmaker's recently released film 'Dream Girl' emerged as the blockbuster in every sense with phenomenal numbers. On the digital front, her show, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati had become the talk of the town. And, on television, Ekta Kapoor has introduced Aamna Sharif as the new Komolika for her show Kasauti Zindagi Kay which also has the highest TRP on Indian television. 

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures took their forthcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur who Chamakte Sitare' to the Busan International Film, which embarked as one more feather to her cap.

