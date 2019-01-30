It's a wrap for Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare!

bollywood

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava finished wrapping up her next titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. The cast and crew celebrated the wrap-up in Mumbai with cutting a cake

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava finished wrapping up her next titled 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. The cast and crew celebrated the wrap-up in Mumbai with cutting a cake. Director, Alankrita Shrivastava shared a photo on her social media from the set of the film where the team can be seen joyfully celebrating the wrap-up.

The director posted on twitter, saying "And that's a wrap for #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare We did it! Am so overwhelmed. Thankyou @konkonas @bhumipednekar @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @KubbraSait @amolparashar @masseysahib @kkundrra #aamirbashir @balajimotionpic and the entire cast and crew!"

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundra. The film has been extensively shot in Greater Noida.

The film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The film is scheduled to have a 2019 release.

