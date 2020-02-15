It's another baby boy for Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani!

Lisa Haydon, who already has a son, Zack, with husband Dino Lalvani, has become a mommy to another baby boy! The model-actress has named her new son Leo. It's a happy time for the little family and it's even happier for Zack who's now got a baby brother to play with!

Lisa took to social media to share the good news with her fans and followers. She wrote, "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. 'Leo & Zack' #Brothers..."

We can't express how adorable this photo of Zack and Leo is! They look like they've bonded already and Zack looks super happy to welcome this new member in his family. The baby, Leo, on the other hand, looks curious and cute as a button.

Lisa Haydon has been extremely active both online and in real life during both her pregnancies. She has also shared several photos of herself flaunting her baby bump, which have set all-new pregnancy goals. We wish Lisa, Dino and Zack congratulations for the newest member of their family!

