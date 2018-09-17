It's carnival time

culture

The team behind the lyric video of Jason Derulo and David Guetta's latest single reveals its trade tricks

A screengrab from the lyric video of Goodbye

We still have memories from many summers ago of stepping into local cybercafes in a bid to find the lyrics of the hottest new English pop songs. Fast forward to 2014, and MTV VMA added a new category to their list of awards — Best Lyric Video — which was a sign that artistes are now taking lyric videos equally seriously. Such is the power of YouTube that the trend to release lyric videos with new singles has become almost mandatory for musicians.

City-based visual effects and post production lab Post Office (led by creative agency Supari Studios) has three international tracks to their credit. The newest one being a carnival-themed video for Goodbye — Jason Derulo x David Guetta (featuring Nicki Minaj and Willy William). The team has previously worked on the hugely popular New Rules by Dua Lipa, and Adam Lambert's Two Fux.



Aditya Tawde and Mohit Bhasin

It all started when they created a lyric piece for the song Da Da Ding for a leading sports fashion brand. "The idea behind this video was to show the Trinidadian carnival culture mixed with the tropical Ibiza vibe to create a celebratory environment for the viewer. As soon as we got this brief and listened to the track, images of a vibrant celebration and festive mood came to mind. Visually, the goal was to make this film look colourful and capture the grand moments of the festival amalgamated with Ibiza's party life. The biggest challenge was to make the lyrics more legible despite the overpowering background visuals, which we had to eventually dim down," says director Aditya Tawde, who heads Post Office. Executive producer Mohit Bhasin adds, "Warner Bros Records have a clear idea of what will work for their audiences. Once we locked on the visual style, it was sheer madness trying to put the whole film together for the release of the track."

The key to making a good lyric video is the same as what applies to working on all kinds of content, the team tells us. While lyrics might be the focus of the video, one has to also keep in mind the consumption pattern of videos and find out what the objective of the lyric video is. "To take the tonality of the track, build visuals that address the motivations of the audience, and ensure that the artiste's brand is conveyed, makes for a good lyric video," says the team.

