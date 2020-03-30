It's house party time for Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu amid quarantine

Different Bollywood celebrities are indulging in different activities at home to spend time amid the quarantine and lockdown issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some are cleaning their homes and many are sharing their workout videos. Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have something else in mind- A house party.

Taking to her Instagram account, actress and mother Soha shared an immensely adorable picture of Inaaya who could be seen sitting with her bunch of teddy bears and captioned it- House party Day 6. She also used the hashtag- Lockdown.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram House party Day 6 #lockdown A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onMar 29, 2020 at 10:42pm PDT

If you go to her Instagram account, she has been sharing a post regularly and also mentioning the number of days she has been quarantined. Also, you must visit her hubby Kunal Kemmu's Instagram account. Recently, he shared a rap and we personally were reminded of John Cena. Have a look right here:

Now let's see what does Soha post tomorrow on Day 7 of her quarantine!

