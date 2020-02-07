It's love through the ages in Taj Mahal 1989; check out the trailer now!

Netflix has just dropped the trailer of its upcoming series, Taj Mahal 1989. The series showcases an amalgamation of love stories through different ages as the emotion evolves and changes, and then finally finds a home.

Taj Mahal 1989, starring Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, Anshul Chauhan, and Anud Singh Dhaka, releases exclusively on the OTT platform on February 14, 2020.

Watch the trailer of Taj Mahal below:

Set in 1980s Lucknow, Taj Mahal 1989 is a tale of intersecting love stories, all of which face real-life issues like jealousy, monotony, politics, and power. The trailer gives you a sneak peek into the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy.

Neeraj Kabi, who essays the role of Akhtar Baig, says, "Taj Mahal 1989 is a relatable series of love, power and relationships. The slow and uncomplicated lives of the characters, and the premise of the series takes you back in time to an era when love and its manifestations were seemingly simpler, but a deeper look reveals otherwise. It's the simple complexity of the narrative that drew me to this story and I am excited that Netflix is taking this small-town love story to a global audience, because no matter where you are from, you will relate to the pain of love and heartbreak."

Geetanjali Kulkarni, who plays the pivotal role of Sarita Baig in the series, shares, "I've been working in films and television for decades, and being able to now work on a Netflix series is an opportunity for me to further explore my craft as an artist. My character in the series is honest, layered and finding love from her husband after marriage. Taj Mahal 1989, is not an ordinary love story; it's a complex web of emotions, and yet there is a sense of simplicity and relatability which makes this series the perfect love story to watch on Valentine's Day."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates