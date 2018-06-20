It's official: Amitabh-Taapsee to reunite for 'Badla'

Badla will be made in collaboration with Azure Entertainment. Helmed by noted director Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Akshai Puri

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan

Red Chillies Entertainment has made it official; 'Pink' co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will be working together for the new film 'Badla'. While the actors have been very vocal and active about the film and its looks, the makers were yet to make any confirmation.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the motion-picture company wrote, "Red Chillies Ent. is excited to announce its next film #BADLA, in association with Azure Ent., starring the legendary @SrBachchan & the very talented @taapsee, helmed by acclaimed director @Sujoy_G. @iamsrk @VenkyMysore @sunirkheterpal @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure".

The film will be made in collaboration with Azure Entertainment. Helmed by noted director Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Akshai Puri.

