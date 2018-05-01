It's official! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to get hitched on May 8

Both the Kapoors and Ahujas come together to issue a joint statement on Sonam and Anand's impending nuptials. They will enter holy matrimony on May 8



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

The news is finally out! After months of speculation it has been confirmed that Sonam Kapoor and beau Anand Ahuja are indeed set to enter holy matrimony. Both will exchange vows on May 8th, confirms a joint official statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas.

It states, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love,as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Rumours about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand wedding taking place on May 8 have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Recently, a video surfaced online, adding fuel to the proverbial fire, which showed the Kapoor mansion decked up for Sonam's wedding. The actress' mother is seen overlooking the decorations.

A proper filmy haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony has been arranged for Sonam's and Anand Ahuja's grand day. Preparations are in full force as her cousins – Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor will be dancing on the special day. While we hear Janhvi will be dancing on late mother Sridevi's song, Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyaan Hai, Arjun will be accompanied by Ranveer Singh for the song, My Name Is Lakhan. The magic wands behind their dance performances is the ace choreographer and their friend, Farah Khan.

A source had earlier informed mid-day that a hotel near Sahar airport has been booked for one of the pre-wedding functions and the reception. The mehendi is slated to be held at Sonam's sprawling pad at the Bandra-Kurla Complex while the traditional ceremony will be conducted at aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra. Those in the know say that Sonam Kapoor has been sending near and dear ones 'save the date' messages. The invites are expected to be on their way soon.

