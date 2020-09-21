It's party time for Aamna Sharif and the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

The pandemic may have forced everyone from the television and Hindi film industry to stay at home and quarantine themselves for over five months, things are seeming to get normal. And in this new normal, Aamna Sharif partied and let her hair down with the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

She took to her Instagram account account and shared some pictures. This is what she captioned the post- "Characters we play are temporary but relationships we make are permanent." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Karishma Tanna extended a comment on the post and wrote- "I love love these pics . Posting soon." (sic)

Talking about playing the role of Komolika, this is what the actress had to say, "It's not easy to recreate such an iconic role. Both Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan have portrayed it so beautifully that I can't take this role for granted. They made the character so popular that the audience will look up to me with more expectations, and I don't want to let them down. There is a lot of pressure on my shoulders. I am trying my level best to do justice to the role."

Aamna Sharif has also acted in a couple of films like Aaloo Chat, Aao Wish Karen, and Ek Villain.

