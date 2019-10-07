It's party time for Disha Patani as she wraps up Mohit Suri's Malang!

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actors in the industry and has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Malang, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. Hailing from a small town, she has made a mark for herself in the industry and her fans have appreciated and showered immense love on her.

Her upcoming movie is a romantic thriller where she will be seen as the main lead opposite Kapur. In recent pictures shared by her on Instagram, we could see how the actress celebrated the wrap of her movie. She, along with other co-stars had a small get together. Her fans are once again eagerly anticipating the release of the film as they want to see their star on the big screen.

Take a look at the post right here:

The actress recently made her digital debut with her own YouTube channel where she vlogs and gives her fans a sneak peek into her life, the channel has already amassed close to a hundred thousand subscribers.

Disha was last seen Bharat, where she was highly appreciated for her performance. Malang is set to hit the big screen on February 14, 2020. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ankur Garg.

