It's playtime for Taimur Ali Khan and Kainaat

bollywood

The two friends are spending the English summer playing in tubs of water with a toy giraffe. Taimur's nickname is Tim and Kainaat is Kai, so the two refer to each other as Tim and Kai

Taimur and Kainaat

Bollywood paparazzi may be missing Taimur, who has been in London for the past several weeks, but the munchkin is busy enjoying play dates with Rannvjay Singh's daughter, Kainaat. Photographs of the two have been doing the rounds of social media. In one of the snapshots shared by Kainaat's mother, Prianka, on Instagram, Taimur is seen with a temporary tattoo on his arm. The two are spending the English summer playing in tubs of water with a toy giraffe. Taimur's nickname is Tim and Kainaat is Kai, so the two refer to each other as Tim and Kai.

The chhote nawab's father, Saif Ali Khan, is shooting in England for Nitin Kakar's Jawani Janeman. Mum Kareena Kapoor Khan is filming Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. They are tied up with the shoots, but looks like Tim has no time to miss them with friend Kai and lots of toys for company.

Speaking about Jawani Janeman, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29.

Angrezi Medium, on the other hand, is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film which also stars Radhika Madan went on floors in Udaipur on April 5. Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

Kareena Kapoor plays a cop in Angrezi Medium. Her look from the film was recently unveiled and she indeed looks fab in her cop avatar. Sporting a badge in the film that marks her first outing as a cop, Bebo looks thinner than she has ever been in the past few years.

View this post on Instagram Day 1 #angrezimedium #19years #kareenakapoorkhan ðÂ¥°ðÂ¥°ðÂ¥°ðÂ¥° A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onJun 30, 2019 at 5:16am PDT

Also read: Watch video: Taimur Ali Khan hanging out with dad Saif is too cute

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates