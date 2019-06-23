Watch video: Taimur Ali Khan hanging out with dad Saif is too cute
Taimur Ali Khan, with mum Kareena, recently visited Saif Ali Khan on the sets of his upcoming film Jawani Janeman. In a video that has gone viral, the tiny tot can be seen hopping around and having a great time with Saif on the set
Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Jawani Janeman, in London. The movie also stars Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia F, who's making her debut with this film. Alaia will be playing the role of Saif's daughter in Jawani Janeman.
Taimur Ali Khan, with mum Kareena, recently visited Saif Ali Khan on the sets of his film. In a video that has gone viral, the tiny tot can be seen hopping around and having a great time with Saif on the set. This video just goes to show what a lovable little child Taimur is, and how much he enjoys hanging out with daddy dearest!
Check out the video here:
Isn't Taimur super cute? The way he hugs papa Saif's legs is sure to melt your heart! Dressed in a white t-shirt and basic blue jeans, Taimur looks oh-so-adorable.
Speaking about Jawani Janeman, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29.
Also read: This childhood video of Sara Ali Khan will instantly remind you of Inaaya Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan
Top Stories of the Day:
- Here's why Ranveer Singh called up his Gully Boy co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi!
- Mammootty's Mamangam is changing the game of movies
- Inside photos: Sushmita Sen shares precious moments from brother Rajeev's wedding
- Giorgia Andriani and Esha Gupta keep it casual for the outing in Bandra
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani promote Kabir Singh in New Delhi
- Watch video: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, this is how she reacted
- Rani Mukerji: I'm picking films that appeal to my heart
- B-town buzz: Alka Yagnik's revelations about AR Rahman; Maniesh Paul's new look
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh earns 20.21 cr; amongst top 5 2019 openers
- 5 Bollywood actors who have recently lent their voice to Hollywood movies
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Taimur Ali Khan cheers Team India while vacationing in London with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan