Watch video: Taimur Ali Khan hanging out with dad Saif is too cute

Taimur Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Jawani Janeman, in London. The movie also stars Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia F, who's making her debut with this film. Alaia will be playing the role of Saif's daughter in Jawani Janeman.

Taimur Ali Khan, with mum Kareena, recently visited Saif Ali Khan on the sets of his film. In a video that has gone viral, the tiny tot can be seen hopping around and having a great time with Saif on the set. This video just goes to show what a lovable little child Taimur is, and how much he enjoys hanging out with daddy dearest!

Check out the video here:

Isn't Taimur super cute? The way he hugs papa Saif's legs is sure to melt your heart! Dressed in a white t-shirt and basic blue jeans, Taimur looks oh-so-adorable.

Speaking about Jawani Janeman, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29.

