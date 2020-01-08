It's pouring fun

At least until a couple of days ago, the promenade that starts from the Gateway of India and ends at Radio Club in Colaba was the epicentre of Mumbaikars exercising the spirit of democracy, staging a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Thousands of people camped there to express their opposition. They sang songs, chanted slogans, held up posters, and made it loud and clear about which side of the divide they stand on. But come this weekend, the far end will be the venue for an entirely different reason. The city is going to get a brand new festival, called Pour, which will be held at the Radio Club Pier. It will entail fun, frolic, live music and generous amounts of food and drinks. Event consultant Komal Lath, who conceived of the festival along with Lalit Kewalramani — founder of an events management company called Nash Experience — gives us a lowdown on what to expect. "There are also going to be gin and wine cocktails like sangria, and mimosa too that people can sip on as they soak in the sunset. We are also launching a craft beer called Brewdog at the event. Plus, there is a vat filled with grapes that youcan stomp on, apart from a detox bar where a brand called Ethigro will be selling their produce and making drinks that will offset all the alcohol," she added. There is going to be a wide array of gourmet food, which includes barbecues and Indian and Asian cuisine

Teetotalers have options like herbal coolers apart from the usual tea and coffee. There is also a park nearby for children, meaning it can be a day out for the entire family.

Three acts will take care of the musical responsibilities, namely The Schneebly Project, Vanilla Duo featuring Soham Donde, and Celsius. The F&B ventures that have come on board include Buddha Bowl, Goila Butter Chicken, Hopper, Tamak, Living Liquidz and House of Lords. "We got to know through our travels that people in the country are really proud of their local produce and were astounded by the number of people who got in touch with us for craft beer and gin," Lath says, adding that some of these companies include 2 Down Beer Co and Alpine Craft Beer, apart from Brewdog, of course. Will need to attribute at least one of these quotes to Kewalramani. We never use PR quotes extensively in a story.

The plan, she continues, is to make this an annual event. "We were looking at something that is iconic to the city when deciding the venue, and this pier overlooks the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. And it also has gorgeous sunsets since it's surrounded by the sea on three sides," Lath says, with Kewalramani adding, "I feel that the takeaways for the visitors will be the home-grown products like craft beer being served under one umbrella. We are giving people a variety of gins, and craft wine and beer, which is difficult in an industry where different people are doing everything separately. It's also the perfect setting for a weekend.". And ask her about the Occupy Gateway movement and the reply is, "We are in full solidarity with the movement." Either way, in the midst of the mood that's gripped not just the city, but also the country, Pour promises to be an occasion when people can let their hair down for a bit.

ON January 11 and 12

AT The Pier, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

CALL 60660037

COST Rs 450

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates