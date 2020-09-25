It's raining records for KL Rahul in IPL!

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul scored a brilliant century in the match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24, 2020 and created a list of records in the bargain.

With his unbeaten 132, KL Rahul went on to post the highest individual score by an Indian cricketer in the history of IPL and fourth-highest overall. The previous record was held by Rishabh Pant who scored an unbeaten 128 runs for Delhi Capitals.

The top five individual scores by an Indian in the Indian Premier League is as follows -

KL Rahul - 132* Rishabh Pant - 128* Murali Vijay - 127 Virender Sehwag - 122 Paul Valthaty - 120*

During his quickfire innings, KL Rahul has now also become the fastest Indian batsman to score 2,000 runs in the history of IPL. The 28-year-old opening batsman achieved the feat in his 60th IPL innings, overtaking former Mumbai Indians batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 63 innings. Meanwhile KXIP's Chris Gayle holds the record (48 innings) for being fastest batsman to reach 2,000 IPL runs.

Riding on a blistering century by skipper KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in an IPL encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Rahul's unbeaten 132 off 69 balls helped KXIP post a mammoth 206/3 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 109 in 17 overs. Rahul went berserk after that, smashing 26 runs off Dale Steyn in the 19th over before ending the 20th with a four and consecutive sixes. His 132 is the highest score by any Indian in the IPL and the first century by any batsman this season.

