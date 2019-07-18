It's silver for archer Deepika Kumari

other-sports

Ranked fourth in the qualification round, Deepika found the going tough against the second seed, who produced fine shooting including a flawless third set to clinch the match 6-0 in her favour

India Archer Deepika Kumari. Pic /World Archery Twitter account

Tokyo: India's top-ranked woman archer Deepika Kumari clinched a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games test event after going down to Korean An San, 18, in straight sets here.

Ranked fourth in the qualification round, Deepika found the going tough against the second seed, who produced fine shooting including a flawless third set to clinch the match 6-0 in her favour.

A double gold medallist at the recently-concluded fourth stage of the World Cup in Berlin, San took the first set narrowly when she pipped the Indian by one point. The Korean then won the second set 29-25, before three perfect 10s won her the gold.

"I was doing it perfectly but in the final I couldn't really catch up with my shooting," Deepika said after her loss in the final. "Recently, I changed my technique. I'm catching up. That's why the different score," Deepika, 25, said.

"I learnt a lot of things from here. I will improve. When I lose a match, I totally forget my shooting. I've to work on that."

The Indian women's team are yet to qualify for the next year's Olympics but Deepika said the exposure will help.

"We saw the place. Hopefully we qualify for the Olympics if we perform the same," the former World No. 1 said about the event at the Yumenoshima Archery Field.

This was Deepika's first individual final in a world event since she won a gold at the third stage of the World Cup in Salt Lake City in June, 2018.

Deepika is targetting Olympic qualifications through the Asian Championships in Bangkok from November 21-29.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates