It's strictly professional

Communicating with people in the right manner — displaying adequate empathy at all times, and concern when required — has become all the more important these days, and this applies not just to interpersonal relationships in the societal sphere, but also in professional circles. Anxiety levels are sky-high. Employees and clients across the board are faced with an uncertain future. And thus even displaying a small level of understanding can go a long way at a time when allaying people's fears is not just a professional responsibility, but a humanitarian one.

But the first step one has to take is to address the fact that we are indeed in the midst of unprecedented times. "It's like addressing the elephant in the room," says life coach Nidhika Bahl, adding, "You can't negate the situation, and it's important to convey a sense that we are all in this together." That's why, when writing official emails, it might be a good idea sometimes to incorporate lines like, "I am sure you are dealing with a lot right now." It's also advisable to display gratitude in your correspondences when, for example, a client is giving you new business despite the tough times. And Bahl says that instead of a generic sign-off like "best wishes" or "yours sincerely", end your emails with a line that instils both concern and positivity, such as "stay safe, stay strong".



Farzana Suri

It's important as well for bosses to understand that employees can't possibly be 100 per cent available at all times when they are working from home. Bahl says, "When people go to an office space, they disconnect from their family. But at home, there might be a child who's crying in the middle of the work day, or an elderly parent with special needs. There might be a delay in responding and bosses need to understand that. Instead of communicating aggressively, they should work towards coming up with a solution."

Then, there is the uncomfortable scenario of a company having to lay off people given the pathetic state of the economy. Bahl advises that instead of sacking someone outright, firms can employ alternative models like giving the person a three-month notice period with, say, only 30 per cent of the usual salary. "There is no extra pressure on the business that way and the employee can also get time to transition into the next step, instead of panicking or spiralling into depression," she tells us.



Nidhika Bahl

The main thing, though, is being careful about not using this situation to exploit others. "Don't use negative emotions or fear to make people buy into you. Instead, be helpful without wanting returns. This is a time to be generous, which will help build trust in the long run," Bahl says, echoing victory coach Farzana Suri, who adds, "Let it not be only about work and targets or business. Ask about people's concerns and avoid making any assumptions. Nobody cares about how much you know until they know about how much you care."

Suri also corroborates the point that empathy — above all else — is the need of the hour. "Begin your conversations on email or Zoom by showing you care — check in with colleagues and clients on their health, family, business, etc. Compassionate communication is critical, as people have different emotional thresholds," she says, making a point that can be summarised with this quote that's attributed to British clergyman John Watson: Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a

hard battle.

Handy tips

. Practise patience. People are coping with a lot and need to be handled with care.

. Recognising and praising good work can work wonders for a person's morale right now.

. Regular calls to clients and colleagues to just check on them can build long-standing trust.

. Scale down on humour unless your business demands it.

