It's Sunny in Dubai! Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are making the most of their vacation
Sunny Leone is vacationing in Dubai with husband Daniel Weber and her pictures are all things fun and joy!
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have taken some time off from their busy schedules to spend some quality time together in Dubai. Sunny shared some photos from her trip on Instagram and has been keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts. Check out this video that Sunny shared of her ice skating!
Seems like Sunny Leone really likes Dubai! The actress looks happy and relaxed as she poses for some standard vacay pictures with husband Daniel Weber. Swipe for more pictures!
Daniel Weber, too, shared a video of himself ice skating and a blink-and-miss glimpse of Sunny-Daniel's daughter Nisha all bundled up could be seen.
Looks like a whole lot of fun, right?
On the work front, Sunny Leone will be coming up with her podcast, Confession, soon. "I have always been judged by people for who they assume me to be. Judging someone is easy, even if you may not have walked in their shoes, or don't know the whole story. This fear of judgment leads most of us to brush our dark secrets under the carpet, and suffer in isolation," Sunny told IANS, explaining her show.
Sunny also has a few films in her kitty such as Rangeela (Malayalam), Madhura Raja (Malayalam), Veeramadevi (Tamil), Koka Kola (Hindi/Telugu), and Tina & lolo (Hindi).
