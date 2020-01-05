It's Sunny in Dubai! Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are making the most of their vacation

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have taken some time off from their busy schedules to spend some quality time together in Dubai. Sunny shared some photos from her trip on Instagram and has been keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts. Check out this video that Sunny shared of her ice skating!

View this post on Instagram Dubai diaries!! â¸ ððð#dubai #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onJan 4, 2020 at 12:56am PST

Seems like Sunny Leone really likes Dubai! The actress looks happy and relaxed as she poses for some standard vacay pictures with husband Daniel Weber. Swipe for more pictures!

View this post on Instagram My endless â¤ï¸ for #Dubai ð A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onJan 4, 2020 at 11:34pm PST

Daniel Weber, too, shared a video of himself ice skating and a blink-and-miss glimpse of Sunny-Daniel's daughter Nisha all bundled up could be seen.

View this post on Instagram My love for #Dubai A post shared by Daniel "Dirrty" Weber (@dirrty99) onJan 4, 2020 at 12:22am PST

Looks like a whole lot of fun, right?

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be coming up with her podcast, Confession, soon. "I have always been judged by people for who they assume me to be. Judging someone is easy, even if you may not have walked in their shoes, or don't know the whole story. This fear of judgment leads most of us to brush our dark secrets under the carpet, and suffer in isolation," Sunny told IANS, explaining her show.

Sunny also has a few films in her kitty such as Rangeela (Malayalam), Madhura Raja (Malayalam), Veeramadevi (Tamil), Koka Kola (Hindi/Telugu), and Tina & lolo (Hindi).

