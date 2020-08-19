It's The Big Bull vs Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

On Tuesday, Ileana D'Cruz unveiled her look in The Big Bull co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The Kookie Gulati-directorial is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and the securities scam. Well, a day before yesterday, the teaser of Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992, starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sharib Hashmi, was also released.

Same subject, two projects. Here's a look at the teaser of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story:

Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, #Scam1992 follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta - his meteoric rise and catastrophic downfall. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, this series is based on journalist Debashis Basu & Sucheta Dalal’s book, The Scam. pic.twitter.com/zzMwSxe3LS — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 16, 2020

The series, which doesn't star Mehta's favourite RajKummar Rao, will tell the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla group, is creating the financial thriller, based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam". It is produced by Studio Next for Applause Entertainment.

Pratik, known for his work in Gujarati theatre and cinema, portrays the role of one of the most controversial stock brokers Harshad Mehta. Shreya, who has been in the news for her performance in recent shows like "The Family Man" and "The Reunion", will be seen playing the role of the journalist and whistle-blower Sucheta Dalal.

Harshad entered the stock market by chance in the late 1970s with a natural gift for speculation and entrepreneurship, and an eye for loopholes. Soon Harshad became the common man's hero, and his clients were investing less in the stocks and more in Harshad himself.

The series also features Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, K K Raina, and Lalit Parimoo amongst others. The book has been adapted by screenplay and dialogue writers Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal and Karan Vyas.

"Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, we all knew Harshad as a fascinating, larger than life character, and I am happy to be able to tell his story. We are nearing shoot completion and are hoping to soon present a phenomenal show with a brilliant cast of actors," Mehta said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news