The Big Bull: Ileana D'Cruz shares her first look, looks interesting and impressive

Ileana D'Cruz seems to be at a very interesting phase of her career, where she has been dabbling with diverse characters and different genres. Raid happened in 2018, a drama inspired by real life events, Pagalpanti happened a year later, a madcap comedy totally into the world of fiction, and now she enters into the real world again in the form of The Big Bull.

For the uninitiated, this drama is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. It's bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

And taking to her Instagram account, Cruz shared her first look from the film and indeed looked impressive, have a look right here:

The Big Bull was originally supposed to release in cinemas on October 25 this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown, it's now arriving on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance. She went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Raid, and last year's Pagalpanti.

