It's Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strikes vs Shoaib Ibrahim's Battalion 609 at the Box Office

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal's film Uri: The Surgical Strikes to lock horns with telly actor Shoaib Ibrahim's next Battalion 609, which also has the strikes as backdrop

Vicky Kaushal in Uri

Set to headline the Friday release, Uri: The Surgical Strikes, Vicky Kaushal - who has shined in supporting roles in 2018 - is evidently awaiting his big day. However, telly actor Shoaib Ibrahim's Bollywood debut, Battalion 609 - also set against the backdrop of the 2016 surgical strikes - seems to already pose a threat to Aditya Dhar's directorial offering.



Shoaib Ibrahim

Ibrahim, whose film is also set to hit screens on Friday, says, "The subject may be the same, but the films are different. Even though our project has the attacks as the backdrop, it has drama, action and romance. From what I have seen of [Uri: The Surgical Strikes] it is a reality drama."

The attack by militants on September 18, 2016, near the town of Uri has been described as the deadliest on security forces in the Valley in two decades. Ibrahim reveals that his film takes creative liberties when showcasing a cricket match between the jawans of Indian and Pakistan.

"We shot in Bikaner, Pune and Mumbai. I play an army officer," says the actor of the fictional movie, also starring Elena Kazan and Farnaz Shetty.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates