Jaan'nisaar from Kedarnath is a soulful track embodying heartbreak

Earlier released songs Qaafirana which depicted the innocent love story and Sweetheart was a celebratory song for which the audience gave a thumbs up

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan/picture courtesy:youtube

The makers of Kedarnath released the new song the fourth song from the film titled Jaan'Nis featuring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput showcasing the heartbreak of the couple.

JAAN'NISAAR is a soulful track sung by Arijit Singh, penned by Amit Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi.

In the song, Sara Ali Khan is seen persuading Sushant Singh Rajput while he tries his best to avoid her after their love story hits a roadblock.

The trailer received an exceptional response from the audience across quarters owing to the gripping storyline and crackling chemistry of the leading duo. The first song Namo Namo took the audience on a pilgrimage trip to the holy temple.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.