Jabariya Jodi actor Mohit Baghel catches up with writer-director Raaj Shaandaliyaa, Prashant Singh

bollywood

Mohit Baghel, who is currently busy with the promotions of Jabariya Jodi, recently caught up with writer-director buddies Raaj Shaandaliyaa and Prashant Singh

Mohit Baghel, Prashant Singh and Raaj Shaandaliyaa

Bollywood actor Mohit Baghel, who is currently busy with the promotions of Jabariya Jodi, recently caught up with writer-director buddies Raaj Shaandaliyaa and Prashant Singh.

While Shaandaliyaa has written the dialogues and additional screenplay for the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer, Singh has directed the film. Interestingly, Baghel knew the dialogues even before he started shooting for the film.

He says, "I knew the dialogues before I started shooting for the film because I had read them with Raaj bhai. It helped a lot on the sets and I didn't have to practice them at all. I had memorised all the dialogues. I had a great time shooting for this film. I will always cherish the friendship I made through this film."

The trio is close to each other as they often spend time together and keep each other posted about what they are up to.

Also Read: Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti and Sidharth left mind-blown after trying out a fire paan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates