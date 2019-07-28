Jabariya Jodi actor Mohit Baghel catches up with writer-director Raaj Shaandaliyaa, Prashant Singh
Bollywood actor Mohit Baghel, who is currently busy with the promotions of Jabariya Jodi, recently caught up with writer-director buddies Raaj Shaandaliyaa and Prashant Singh.
While Shaandaliyaa has written the dialogues and additional screenplay for the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer, Singh has directed the film. Interestingly, Baghel knew the dialogues even before he started shooting for the film.
He says, "I knew the dialogues before I started shooting for the film because I had read them with Raaj bhai. It helped a lot on the sets and I didn't have to practice them at all. I had memorised all the dialogues. I had a great time shooting for this film. I will always cherish the friendship I made through this film."
The trio is close to each other as they often spend time together and keep each other posted about what they are up to.
