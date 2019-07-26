Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti and Sidharth left mind-blown after trying out a fire paan

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. Pic/Parineeti's Instagram account

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra have been busy promoting their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. The film based on Bihar's prevalent 'pakadwa vivah' concept is all set to hit theatres on August 2, 2019. Parineeti Chopra has portrayed a rustic character in the movie, and the actress and Sid recently tried out 'fire paans' during their promotional activities.

The actress also shared a post about the same on her Instagram handle captioned, "Sid likes paan. I don't. We are a jabariya jodi. Also, FIRE paan? Ummm. @sidmalhotra"

Parineeti loved the fiery yet sweet taste of the paan, and it looked like she was having paan for the first time! The paan is also symbolic of her character and the culture she's representing in the movie. Parineeti's character in the film is homely, yet fierce. There are moments in the movie where she outwits Sidharth's character with ease and flair.

Parineeti shares an incredible chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in the movie, especially in the song Khadke Glassy. She's seen sharing some sweet moments with Sid in another song from the film, Ki Honda Pyaar.

Prashant Singh's Jabariya Jodi is all set to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience - a surprise wedding of the year which is based on the practice of Pakadwa Shaadis. The film is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour. Also, the film's concept is very unique and is based on real practice brought to screens for the first time ever.

Interestingly, both the writers of the film, Sanjeev K Jha and Prashant Singh belong to the same state so they took to fact and fictionalised the story, keeping it as real as possible. The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

