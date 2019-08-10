Jabariya Jodi box office collection: Film mints Rs 3 crore on Day 1

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Jabariya Jodi had a dull start on its first day

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi. Pic: Parineeti Chopra's official Instagram account

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Jabariya Jodi had a dull start on its first day and has garnered an estimated over Rs 3.15 crores on its opening day. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh who put out the estimates said the film needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend.

"JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 3.15 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri â¹ 3.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2019

The film is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The Pakadwa vivah is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh and had hit the screens on 9th August.

