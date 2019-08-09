Jabariya Jodi Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's wedding pulav

bollywood

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of groom kidnapping, garnished with a pinch of comedy and a dash of romance. As a whole, it is a feel-good film; a movie you won't mind watching once.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi poster. Picture courtesy/Jabariya Jodi's Insgtram account

Jabariya Jodi

U/A; Action/Comedy/Drama

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Prashant Singh

Rating:

"Surprise party sune ho?" If not, well, then you are in for a surprise and no prizes for guessing what that surprise is. As the name suggests, the film is based on groom kidnapping, a practice prevalent in Bihar where eligible bachelors are abducted and married off forcefully to girls who can't afford to pay dowry. The story builds up with young Abhay Singh (Sidharth Malhotra) and Babli Yadav's (Parineeti Chopra) love for each other - the innocence and purity portrayed in that love is touching.

However, Babli and Abhay are separated when Babli and her parents shift base to another city. Things go awry for Babli after she thrashes her boyfriend badly and the entire incident is telecast on a television channel. The beating up incident takes a turn for the worse for Babli as eligible bachelors refuse to marry her in fear. Babli and Abhay cross paths when she completes her education and returns to Bihar to live with her father Duniyalal, played by the dynamic Sanjay Mishra. Mishra plays the role of an endearing father to perfection. The father-daughter duo's bitter-sweet relationship in the film is a treat to watch.

Sidharth Malhotra does justice to the role of Abhay with his persona. From his lingo to his dress sense, his mannerisms to the way he chews betel leaves, Malhotra gels into the character of a Bihari effortlessly. Parineeti Chopra as the feisty and strong Bihari girl Babli puts up a decent performance.

The supporting cast adds life to the film. Jaaved Jaaferi plays the perfect political personality, who drags his son Abhay into the business of wedding kidnappings. Actor Sharad Kapoor, who is best remembered for playing Prakash in the film Josh (2000) is impressive. Aparshakti Khurana (Santosh Pathak) wins the audiences' heart with his performance; he plays the perfect friend to Babli and secretly loves her.

Watch the trailer of Jabariya Jodi

The film's soundtrack though good leaves the audience confused with Punjabi songs against a backdrop of Bihar. Khadke Glassy is a great party number but it looks out of place as does Ki Honda Pyaar.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra opens up about the emotional turmoil she went through post-breakup

The film is a romantic comedy with a fair share of humour and a dash of romance. As a whole, Jabariya Jodi is a feel-good film; a movie worth watching once.

Watch Video: Were Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra aware of groom kidnapping before signing Jabariya Jodi?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates