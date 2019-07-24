Jabariya Jodi Ki Honda Pyaar song: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are heartbroken

music

After releasing some quirky songs, the makers of Jabariya Jodi have released Ki Honda Pyaar. The song, picturised on Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is an emotional track

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in a still from the song Ki Honda Pyaar. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are busy promoting their upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi. The makers of this film have released a few songs from the film, Khadke Glassy and Zilla Hilela and Dhoonde Akhiyaan, which are 'happy' and celebratory songs. The latest track released from this film is Ki Honda Pyaar. The song is about Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's heartbreak.

Watch the song here:

The melodious track ought to make a special place in the audience hearts. The song depicts a teenage love story brewing between Abhay Singh and Babli Yadav. Crooned by Arjit Singh and Raj Shekhar, the song sounds good.

Sidharth Malhotra also took to his social media account to share the song and wrote: "Ki Honda Pyaar Love doesn't always need to be figured out. #KiHondaPyaar in the magical voice of Arijit Singh, out now! #JabariyaJodi (sic)"

Parineeti Chopra also shared the song news on her Instagram account and called it her favourite song.

Talking about the film, Jabariya Jodi's director Prashant Singh says, "The response to the trailer and songs has been great, and many such jodis (pairs) have connected with us and are happy that we're bringing this issue to light. Though the film has a comical treatment, we are also highlighting the decade-long practice of forced marriages. Since many instances of groom kidnapping have been incorporated in the film, we decided to organise an interactive session between these real jodis and our reel jabariya jodi to start a conversation around this subject."

Jabariya Jodi is an entertaining, quirky film that also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. The film released on August 2, 2019.

