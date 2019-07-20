Sidharth Malhotra's character 'Abhay' from Jabariya Jodi revealed!

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra is portraying a badass character of Abhay Singh who forcefully gets grooms married to brides without their consent or wish

Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay Singh in Jabariya Jodi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sidmalhotra

Jabariya Jodi is in news for its content and the film's actor Sidharth Malhotra has divulged details about his character, Abhay from the film. Sidharth took to his social media account to reveal his character sketch. Abhay Singh kehte hai humko, poochte nahi seedha uthwaa lete hai (sic)," wrote Sidharth to describe his character.

Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra is portraying a badass character of Abhay Singh who forcefully gets grooms married to brides without their consent or wish. He also gives death threats to the grooms for asking for dowry. The fans can't wait for the movie's release anymore to liberated with knowledge and insights about the practice "Pakadwa Shaadis".

Talking about marriages, the Prashant Singh directorial 'Jabariya Jodi' is all set to deliver a one-of-its-kind love story to the audience- a surprise wedding of the year which is based on the practice of Pakadwa Shaadis.

The film is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour. Also, the film's concept is very unique and is based on real practice brought to screens for the first time ever and as it is inspired by real incidents of Pakadwa Shaadi.

Interestingly, both the writers of the film, Sanjeev K Jha and Prashant Singh belong to the same state so they took to fact and fictionalized the story, keeping it as real as possible.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media and Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

