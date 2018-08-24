Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti Chopra picks up Bhojpuri diction for the film

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra is preparing for her next, Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra. She plays the character of a girl from Bihar, who is based out of the state.

Parineeti Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra is lauded for her acting performances that saw her getting into the skin of the characters. For her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, Parineeti has done a month-long diction training with a language coach to get her Bhojpuri accent right.

Speaking about her preparation, Parineeti said, "We actors are fortunate enough to live different characters on the screen. This time, I'm playing a character based out of Bihar and I needed to perfect the Bhojpuri accent. I have always liked to challenge myself on screen and I knew I had to ace the diction before filming. I had a fun time training with my coach to get my dialect right. When I am playing a character, I like diving deep into the small nuances."

Jabariya Jodi sees Parineeti team up with her Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth Malhotra. A few days ago, the makers of 'Jabariya Jodi' presented the first look poster of the film introducing the audience to Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in this surprise wedding.

The vibrant poster features Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay and Parineeti Chopra as Babli lost in each other's eyes. Sharing the posters on social media, Sidharth wrote, "Here are Abhay n Babli an anokhi and desi jodi! Presenting #JabariyaJodi" [sic]."

The film, which is a funny take on groom abductions in Bihar went on floors recently in Lucknow. The cast and crew faced a tough time managing the shoot owing to the heavy rains. Due to flooding roads, the team had to spend four to five hours travelling from the hotel to the shooting location. While the hotel was located in central Lucknow, the shoot for the film took place on the outskirts of the town. Despite the troubles, the cast and crew shot and completed the shoot for the day, spending hours just to reach the shooting location.

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, 'Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year.

