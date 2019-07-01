Jabariya Jodi Trailer: Get ready for a surprise wedding

bollywood

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Jabariya Jodi is out, and people can't stop praising Sidharth's Bihari accent

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra/picture courtesy: YouTube

Jabariya Jodi, directed by Prashant Singh, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay Singh and Parineeti Chopra as Babli Yadav is an entertaining, quirky film around the concept of Pakadwa Shaadis, that takes place in heartland India. The duo is all set to deliver a romantic comedy to the nation with a unique storyline. The trailer of Jabariya Jodi was released at a multiplex in Andheri, Mumbai. Sidharth and Parineeti attended the event.

After raking the excitement amongst the audience to its peak with the exciting poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, the film is already creating all the buzz for its unique subject.

For the unversed, the Prashant Singh directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour and will witness Sidharth Malhotra essay a rustic character, first time ever.

Watch the trailer of Jabariya Jodi right away!

With the popular on-screen chemistry, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are reuniting to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

