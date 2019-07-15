Jackal's broken leg fixed in a rare operation by Thane SPCA

national

Animal that is recovering well was found limping in the mangroves along the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli

The jackal recovering post the surgery

In what is being claimed to be a rare surgery performed on a wild animal in Mumbai, the doctors of Thane SPCA successfully conducted a bone plating operation on a jackal's front leg. The animal was rescued from the eastern express highway (EEH) near Vikhroli by the NGO RAWW and the forest department last week after it was spotted limping. After it was rescued, its front limb was found to be broken.

Speaking to mid-day, President of NGO RAWW and Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane Pawan Sharma said, "The sub-adult female jackal was spotted by locals on the service road of EEH, who informed the forest department and our helpline. The animal that was hiding in the bushes was safely rescued."



The bone that was plated

"After its front limb was found broken, Dr Priti Sathe from the Thane SPCA stabilised the animal with medication for 48 hours after which it was sent for a supra-major bone plating surgery, which was successfully performed by Dr Vikram Dave on Friday. The animal is admitted at Thane SPCA's hospital facility for further care and treatment," added Sharma.

Also Read: Leopard enters residential area in Thane

Over the years there has been an increase in the number of jackals rescued in and around Mumbai near the mangroves. While there has not been any study conducted to know why, there are plans to conduct one in the near future. A proposal to research the Indian Jackal, or the Golden Jackal, found in the mangroves patches in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was sent by NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) to the Mangroves Foundation of the Mangroves Cell of the Forest Department in March 2018.

As a part of the research, the team plans to collect as much information as they can from the local communities, naturalists about the common locations where jackals are spotted. The team also plans to collect evidence about sightings, photographs, and install camera traps. The data generated will help researchers identify the threats these jackals face from degradation of their natural habitat.

Jackal spotting

March 2018: Injured Golden Jackal rescued from a housing complex near the Vikroli Mangroves.

April 2018: Golden jackal killed in EEH accident between Mulund and Airoli.

May 2018: Paralysed jackal rescued from Navi Mumbai.

October 2018: Two dehydrated jackals rescued from Lokhandwala and Bhandup,

December 2018: Jackal rescued from Tata Nagar near Bhandupeswar Kund.

April 2019: Indian Golden Jackal rescued from a residential area in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read: Tigress found dead in Uttar Pradesh's canal

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates