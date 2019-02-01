Jackie Shroff birthday: Ayesha Shroff and Tiger Shoff post heartfelt wishes for 'Bhidu'

bollywood

Wife Ayesha Shroff and son Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for their 'bhidu' Jackie Shroff describes the bond they share with the 'Hero'.

The original 'Hero' of Bollywood, Jackie Shroff celebrates his 62nd birthday on Friday, February 1. On this special occasion, he received heartfelt wishes from his wife Ayesha Shroff and actor-son Tiger Shroff. Both of them took to their Instagram account to wish the 'Hero' actor.

Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of Jackie Shroff from his younger days. With a heavy volume of hair, eye-shades and facial fuzz, the actor looks beyond handsome. "Happiest Birthday Hero!!!! the best father in the Universe!!! #bff [sic]," read the post.

Tiger Shroff also took to his Instagram account and wished him the happiest birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my most handsome father/friend/love/hero! Lv u daddy [sic]."

Tiger shares a great camaraderie with daddy Jackie, which was visible on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, season 5. While the Baaghi boy is a reserved and disciplined 'Student,' Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, is a total fun-loving and a jolly person. The host Karan was seen advising Tiger to take some tips from his father.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, he married his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Dutt on June 5, 1987. Interestingly the day also marked Ayesha's birthday. Jackie and Ayesha are happily married with two children, son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff.

