Jackie Shroff on slang 'Maushichi' in Deadpool's Hindi version

With his catchphrase 'Maushichi' finding place in the Hindi version of Deadpool, an amused Jackie says he hopes children don't acquire the habit of using slang



Jackie Shroff

Those familiar with the wit of American superhero Deadpool would have applauded the roping in of Ranveer Singh to dub for the Hindi version of the venture's second instalment. With his appointment behind us, Singh seems like the obvious name for the job, given that it is only his infectious energy that could match that of the character, played by American actor Ryan Reynolds.

Given that the expletives used in the film make for one of its most saleable factors, the makers aptly decided to use Hindi slang to appease the audience, instead of resorting to translating English expletives, which may have resulted in a cringe-worthy experience. Among the quirky one-liners selected for this outing is "Maushichi", a slang that Jackie Shroff became synonymous with after he was seen using it in a blooper video from an anti-polio drive in the past.

Although amused with the selection, Shroff tells mid-day he hopes children do not pick up the habit of using expletives from him. "I am happy that it has become iconic [laughs]. It's interesting that they have used it in a Hollywood film. [But] when I said it, I did so in jest. People need to understand that as actors, we try to de-stress by joking around. But, I would like to tell kids that they should learn good things rather than pick up [the habit of using] slang."

Meanwhile, only a few months ago, Shroff's son Tiger Shroff delivered one of the biggest hits of the year so far, Baaghi 2. Applauding the actor's effort in pulling off the Ahmed Khan-directed venture, he says, "The other day, he came to me and said, 'Dad I finally slept well after four months.' This was because he went all out with Baaghi 2, and the results are out for all to see."

On his own plate, Shroff has the Marathi film, Phamous up for release. Talking about the Karan Lalit Bhutani-directed venture, which sees him in the role of a dacoit, he says, "[Karan] is of the same age as my son. When he narrated the script to me, I thought he had a fresh idea to tell. At this stage in my career, I want to experiment and learn from the new generation."

Also Read: Sunny Deol and son Karan stuck in Delhi thunderstorm

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates