Sunny Deol and son Karan stuck in Delhi thunderstorm

Sunny Deol with son Karan. Pic/Instagram

As Delhi-NCR region came to a standstill on Sunday following the thunderstorms and heavy rains, Sunny Deol too found himself bearing the brunt of the inclement weather. Deol was compelled to call off the shoot of his directorial venture, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas — which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Karan — in Gurugram over the weekend.

The unit was filming an outdoor sequence in the late afternoon on Sunday when the gusty winds wreaked havoc in Delhi. Co-producer Suniel Saini recounts, "It was sunny in the morning. But by afternoon, strong winds began blowing accompanied by thundershowers. We were shooting at the Cyber Hub footover bridge. The shooting equipment was tossed around. We had to pack up and rush to the hotel to avoid damage to the lights and camera."

Though the unit managed to reach the hotel safely, Sunny Deol's SUV was damaged in the downpour. "It was parked near a wooden structure, which came crashing down on the car. The headlights and the bonnet were damaged," says Saini. He adds that the unit had to stay put in their hotel on Monday as well.

