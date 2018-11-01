Jackie Shroff plays a different character in The Playboy Mr Sawhney, impresses the audience
It is Bhidu in a never-seen-before avatar and the audience seems to be liking the fact that Jackie has apparently outdone himself
Jackie Shroff has been fetching accolades for his performance in writer-director Tariq Naved Siddiqui's recently released short, The Playboy Mr Sawhney. Jaggu dada has mouthed shair-o-shayari in the film, which has Divya Dutta, Neetu Chandra, Manjari Fadnis, Arjan Bajwa and Sameer Kochhar as co-stars.
Siddiqui, whose earlier projects include David (2013) as a dialogue writer and Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011) as executive producer, says the film has already garnered half a million views. It is Bhidu in a never-seen-before avatar and the audience seems to be liking the fact that Jackie has apparently outdone himself.
Jackie Shroff also tweeted about his movie, "Streaming on you tube now. #Theplayboymrsawhney @#LargeShortFilms please watch &share written & directed by @tariqsiddiqui18 ..love will save the world [sic]"
On the work front, Jackie Shroff is currently filming for Prasthanam, Romeo Akbar Walter, Saaho, and Firrkie. All the films are slated to hit the silver screen in 2019.
