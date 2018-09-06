Jackie Shroff to play the real life character of Major General Sagat Singh in Paltan

bollywood

With only one day left to the release of J P Dutta's war drama Paltan, makers of the film have shared a video paying a tribute to Major General Sagat Singh essayed the Jackie Shroff in the film. The character of Jackie Shroff is seen dealing situations while heading the troop making tough decisions.

Paltan is all set to complete India's biggest war trilogy after winning hearts of the audience with Border and LOC Kargil. While the earlier two films showcased India's wars with Pakistan, J P Dutta's upcoming war film Paltan showcases the lesser known battle at Nathula pass.

The trailer depicts the struggles of Indian army after the much publicised defeat at the 1962 Indo-China war and the determination to protect our motherland by the battalion at Nathula Pass.

Based on true events, Paltan highlights the spirit of armed forces "We before I".

Zee Studios and J P Dutta Films’ upcoming war drama Paltan starring an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor amongst others, Paltan will complete India's biggest war trilogy.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

Renowned filmmaker J P Dutta returns to direction after 12 years with Paltan. The national-award-winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by J P Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

