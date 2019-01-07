Jackie Shroff's film 'Life Is Good' bags Bimal Roy award

bollywood

Set to be held tomorrow in the city, Bimal Roy Memorial and Film Society event will also see leading man Jackie Shroff bag a title for his performance in Life Is Good

Jackie Shroff

The Bimal Roy Memorial and Film Society will honour filmmaker Anant Mahadevan's upcoming film, Life Is Good, with the Outstanding Cinema award at a function that commemorates the filmmaker's 52nd death anniversary. Set to be held tomorrow in the city, the event will also see leading man Jackie Shroff bag a title for his performance.

Inspired by the personal diary of screenwriter Sujit Sen - one that chronicles his stay at a Mumbai hospital - the film talks about the inevitable loneliness that comes with age. Roy's daughter Rinki Roy Bhattacharya says, "The film touched upon the sensitive subject of loneliness that the elderly face. It is an endearing cinematic gem.

Jackie's character loses his mother, and doesn't know how to cope with it. Jackie is flawless in the film. Thus, we decided to honour him." Mahadevan adds, "The film has also been selected for the Rajasthan International Film Festival."

