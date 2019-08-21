Jackie Shroff's first look from Prasthanam unveiled

bollywood

Jackie Shroff. Pic: Instagram/@apnabhidu

Jackie Shroff is back on the silver screen in a ferocious new avatar in the upcoming movie 'Prasthanam'. The first look of the 'Hero' actor was unveiled on Wednesday. The 62-year-old actor looks intense in a black outfit with flowy locks in the picture. Jackie is seen holding a silver weapon.

"Meet the royal guard, keeper of all their secrets. #Prasthanam", Jackie shared his look on his Instagram handle as his first look got unveiled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) onAug 20, 2019 at 11:37pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Taran also shared the first look of the Ali Faizal who co-stars in the movie.

Ali Fazal shared his new poster from Prasthanam on his Instagram account and wrote: "Meet Ayush Baldev Singh, the heir! Will he find his legacy or his family? Which comes first. Find out soon.. #1MonthToPrasthanam (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) onAug 20, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

Prasthanam was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar. The film produced by Maanayata Dutt has been directed by Deva Kutta, who directed the original one as well.

The flick is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.

