Jackky Bhagnani and Darshan Raval launch poster of Aa Jaana

Giving viewers a double dhamaka, the duo - Jackky Bhagnani and singer Darshan Raval decided to have a different launch - they took to Instagram and personally interacted with all the fans. This is the second time, the Kamariya duo has come together to make some good music.

Just as they revealed the poster, they also reminisced the first time they met on the sets of Kamariya and connected instantly like long lost brothers. Fans of both the performers were ecstatic and eager to ask questions and partake in the excitement.

Taking to Instagram, Jackky wrote, "When they said music is the best form of expression, they meant this! Our new single #AaJaana is coming out on 11th Dec, which also happens to be one of my favourite tracks and very close to my heart."

Darshan Raval also shared the poster on social media with an interesting caption.

Aa Jana has been sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakkar, composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George and produced by Jjust Music. The song has an upbeat tune that will have you tapping your feet almost incessantly, Aa Jana is definitely a chartbuster.

