Jackky Bhagnani: Have done films for the greed of getting a hit film

Jackky Bhagnani admits he made mistakes to do films that were not up to the mark

Jackky Bhagnani says in the initial days of his career he did some films out of "greed" as he wanted to have a hit movie to his credit. The actor, who has been part of films like "F.A.L.T.U" and "Youngistaan", admits he made mistakes to do films that were not up to the mark.

"There were two-three films that I did not want to do it but my dad felt I should do them as there was a big director involved. I was 23-24 then and I wanted a hit. So I did it. I don't have regrets because my instincts said 'no' but my greed said 'yes'," Jackky told PTI.

The actor, who is producer Vashu Bhagnani's son, said spending around three years without work was tough.

"It took two-half-year to three years for me to get work. But to be Vashu Bhagnani's son, who is giving work to the world and you don't have work for three years, so that is not easy and that is not the best feeling.

"But you can't get affected by it. I could have gone bitter but I have seen my father coming this far from selling saris to being a producer, so all this is a learning," he added.

During his struggling days, Jackky says he also came across people who told they will cast him in their film, only if his father was willing to finance the project.

"I just think if I was good as an actor I would have not got this option. If people feel I am a product of nepotism and my father is a producer, I can't do anything about it. All I can do is work harder."

"I am a realistic guy. I don't live in a bubble. I don't think I am big or small. I know where I am and where I want to go now," he added.

His next release is National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar's "Mitron", in which he is paired opposite popular TV actor Kritika Kamra.

