Jackky Bhagnani shares video of patients celebrating Navratri With Kamariya

With Navratri season and the pandemic going on hand in hand, people haven't been having much chances to enjoy the festivities and celebrate the season like they normally would have. Not letting the pandemic affect the vibes, people have been celebrating Navratri, from their own places in their own way.

Recently, a video of doctors and patients performing Garba on the song 'Kamariya' has been doing rounds on the Internet, which will surely put a smile on everyone's face. Jackky Bhagnani too took to his Instagram to share a video of the Covid patients dancing their worries off with the song Kamariya from his movie Mitron.

He wrote, "This puts a smile on my face not only because it’s a song from Mitron, but just watching people dance in adversity is awesome! Nothing can beat the human spirit! Aye halo re Halo. Navratri na Shubh avsare aavo ramye Garba! @jackkybhagnani @kkamra @beingmudassarkhan @dhanukadeesha @pratikgandhiofficial @_shivamparekh @sonymusicindia @darshanravaldz @djchetas @dj.lijo"

Making 2020 a year of his own, Jackky Bhagnani is amongst the first filmmakers to start and finish shooting of his upcoming film "Bell Bottom' amidst the pandemic. He also has various songs coming out from his label Jjust Music.

