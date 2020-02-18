Jacqueline Fernandez achieves a huge milestone, crosses 200 million views on TikTok, well almost!

The breathtaking and beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez has over 14 million followers on Twitter and approx. 37 million followers on Instagram, and if this was not enough, she has now added another feat to her Kitty. She has fetched over 200 million views on TikTok, the current sensation among the Millennial.

Taking to her Twitter account, she shared a collage of four pictures and announced this news to her fans and followers and it seems this is going to be a record of some sort. The caption thanked TikTok for such an awesome day.

Take a look right here:

Thank you TikTok for such an awesome day! 200M views (well almost!) pic.twitter.com/2SWuYaccuO — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 17, 2020

Jacqueline has starred in some blockbuster outings like Race 2, Housefull 2, Kick, Judwaa 2, and Murder 2. She's now gearing up for Kick 2, Attack, and Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer. With Kick 2, she'll be reuniting with Salman Khan for the third time, and with Attack, she teams up with John Abraham again.

This actioner is likely to be made into a franchise where the first part is all to release on August 14.

