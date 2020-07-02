Jacqueline Fernandez all smiles after a calming meditation session

Jacqueline has always won hearts with her prolific performances on-screen. The audiences always look forward to knowing more and more about how the actress always has a bright smile to lighten up your day and more on being positive.

Jacqueline, on multiple occasions, has shared how she stays positive and how she has worked on herself to achieve the state of calm as it is a journey and not a destination, for her. One of the things that the actress practices daily is meditation. During this time of the lockdown, Jacqueline is preferring Yoga as it includes working all the parts of your body, allowing your body to be intact with movement not make it stiff.

The actress has even recently shared how to focus better while meditating and focus on the 'WHY' of it. The actress also shared various Yogasanas and her fitness routine which allow her to stay fit. On multiple occasions, the actress has also shared the various ways of being positive even during these resilient times of the lockdown. Jacqueline seeks positivity in everything she does and doesn't let the negativity affect her as she has gained a control over time on herself.

Recently, the actress shared a picture of her post-meditation class on her social media and said, "When Loki decides to be part of my online meditation class! Thanks @narayanishurjo108 @mumbaiananda for the great session! So calming [sic]."

Jacqueline is having a fruitful 2020 with back to back song releases with her OTT debut Mrs Serial Killer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news