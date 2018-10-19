Search

Jacqueline Fernandez and Amber Heard are birds of a feather

Oct 19, 2018, 10:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Jacqueline Fernandez did a photocall with Hollywood actor Amber Heard who opted for a silver shimmery outfit

Jacqueline Fernandes and Amber Heard

Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out at the One Young World Summit 2018 at The Hague, the Netherlands. in a green feather woven Anamika Khanna saree. She did a photocall with Hollywood actor Amber Heard who opted for a silver shimmery outfit. Jacqueline's feathers did shimmer through the night.

Jacqueline's celebrity stylist friend Tanya Ghavri had posted photos of the actress and Amber Heard on her Instagram account:

 
 
 
Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance - Coco Chanel ðÂÂÂ @jacquelinef143 @anamikakhanna.in @shaanmu

Jacqueline looked stunning in her green sari-inspired outfit, whereas Amber opted for a pretty glitter-thread ruffled gown. While Jacqueline showed off her bubbliness in the pictures, Amber kept it cool and chic when she clicked with the Race 3 actress.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Speaks Up Against Animal Testing At UN

