Jacqueline Fernandez and Amber Heard are birds of a feather

bollywood-fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez did a photocall with Hollywood actor Amber Heard who opted for a silver shimmery outfit

Jacqueline Fernandes and Amber Heard

Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out at the One Young World Summit 2018 at The Hague, the Netherlands. in a green feather woven Anamika Khanna saree. She did a photocall with Hollywood actor Amber Heard who opted for a silver shimmery outfit. Jacqueline's feathers did shimmer through the night.

Jacqueline's celebrity stylist friend Tanya Ghavri had posted photos of the actress and Amber Heard on her Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) onOct 17, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT

Jacqueline looked stunning in her green sari-inspired outfit, whereas Amber opted for a pretty glitter-thread ruffled gown. While Jacqueline showed off her bubbliness in the pictures, Amber kept it cool and chic when she clicked with the Race 3 actress.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Speaks Up Against Animal Testing At UN

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates