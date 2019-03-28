Jacqueline Fernandez bags a new film? Spotted at casting director's office in Juhu

bollywood

It seems like Jacqueline Fernandez has bagged her next movie. The actress was clicked with a script at a producer's office in Juhu, Mumbai

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has often been spotted visiting a casting director's office in Juhu often. Yesterday, the actor was seen carrying what looked like a script. Is an announcement on the way? Not only this, but the actress also clicked selfies with the fans on her way to the car. Take a look!

Jacqueline Fernandez. All pictures/Yogen Shah

The actress was snapped with a new script in her hand in Juhu. Jacqueline Fernandez was all smiles when clicked by the paparazzi. Donning an all-white attire for the meeting, she also clicked selfies with the fans on her way.

This is not the first time Jacqueline Fernandez has posed with her fans on the streets. A few days ago, the actress was seen clicking some pictures with her admirers.

Wearing a pretty summer flowy dress for the outing, Jacqueline didn't shy away when a fan asked her to click a selfie. The actress was snapped at the producer's office then too!

Jacqueline Fernandez credits her success and failure for keeping her balanced and calm. The actress says she doesn't regret any of her decisions. "The journey (in Bollywood) has been very rewarding, I have been blessed with opportunities to deliver my best and work with some of the biggest names and films," Jacqueline told IANS.

On the film front, she will soon be seen with actor Sushant Singh Rajput in "Drive", scheduled to release on June 28. The Dharma Productions' project was earlier locked for release on March 2, 2018. Then it was announced that "Drive", which is said to be a heist film, will race to cinema halls on September 7.

Also View: See photos: Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger Amanda Cerny is in Mumbai now

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates