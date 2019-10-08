Jacqueline Fernandez becomes one of the first female celebrities to get visibility at KSA airport

Jacqueline Fernandez has a huge fan base in Bollywood and has always impressed the audience with her performances. She is now the first woman to get visibility at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) airport. The actress is now in a commercial at the Saudi airport, and is the first woman celebrity to get visibility at the KSA airport. She recently did a dance number in the film Saaho, shaking her leg on a very uptempo song which was a chartbuster. She was highly appreciated for her chemistry with Prabhas.

This was her first film down south and she has gained a huge fan base there as well. Her journey from Bollywood to the south was appreciated by her fans and now Touted to be the most influential social media celebrity, Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys a strong fan following on all social media platforms. In a span of fewer than 2 months, nearly 264k people have subscribed to her channel and there have been more than one million views for all her videos to date.

Jacqueline Fernandez is venturing into the OTT space with her upcoming works titled 'Ms. Serial Killer' and 'Drive' Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Jacqueline is all set to appear on the big screen in Kick 2 and recreate her sizzling chemistry with Salman Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates